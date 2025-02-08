“Didn’t even see in the Urban Meyer era”: CFB Insider pulls out Ryan Day’s impressive stats after his $87.5 million extension

Coach Ryan Day reportedly signed a seven-year $87.5 million contract with Ohio State Buckeyes after winning the national championship last season. While there was some doubt about his job security after the regular season finale loss to Michigan, Day redeemed himself with a 34-23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the college football season finale.

Day's new contract extension will pay him $12.5 million annually through the 2031 season. On Thursday, college football insider Chip Patterson appeared on "CBS Sports HQ" and shared a key stat that has gone unnoticed.

"Ryan Day was able to endure all of this vitriol from the Ohio State fans, while still having one of the most impressive winning percentages in all of college football. He is 46-5 against Big Ten competition," Patterson said (starts at 1:25).

"Everybody's gonna talk about those four losses to Michigan, but that kind of consistency is something we did not even see in the Urban Meyer era in Columbus. He is now 70-10 overall and when we start to think about where Ryan Day ranks among all the coaches in college football. He is a top two coach in college football."

Patterson then went on to discuss how this new contract is in line with where Day ranks among college football head coaches.

"So now with this new contract length of seven years, and with this new contract payment where he is set to make about $12.5 million annually, he has a contract that is in line with that status of being a top two head coach in the sport."

Ryan Day's new contract extension makes him the second-highest-paid head coach in college football

Ryan Day only ranks behind one coach in pay after his recent extension. Georgia's Kirby Smart is paid the most with a $13.2 million salary. The top five are as follows:

Kirby Smart, Georgia, $13.2 million Ryan Day, Ohio State, $12.5 million Dabo Swinney, Clemson, $11.1 million Steve Sarkisian, Texas, $10.6 million Lincoln Riley, USC, $10.0 million

With the new contract, Day will have even more pressure to break the losing streak to Michigan. Although the National Championship will have bought him a little bit of breathing room, many Buckeyes fans would trade the national championship for a win over the Wolverines.

