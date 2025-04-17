“Didn’t mind if he hurt people’s feelings”: Dan Lanning delivers verdict on Nick Saban’s TV debut after his Emmy nomination

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is busy with spring practice and is getting his team prepared for the upcoming 2025 season. However, that does not mean he does not have time to make media and podcast appearances. On Wednesday, Lanning appeared on "The Hard Count with J.D. PicKell" and discussed several aspects of the Ducks and college football in general.
PicKell also did not hesitate to raise unconventional topics with Lanning. Later in the show, he asked Lanning for his impression of former Alabama coach Nick Saban's first year as a broadcaster. Lanning had spent 2015 with the Crimson Tide as a graduate assistant under Saban.
"Everything I caught, I enjoyed because you saw coach up there. Someone who knew what he was talking about," Lanning said. "Someone who spoke the truth. Didn't mind if he hurt people's feelings. So, yeah, I definitely enjoyed seeing Coach Saban up there, and it reminded me of the good old days of being in the staff room with him at the front of the table." (8:40)
Lanning is not alone in his praise of Saban. On Apr. 9, it was announced that Saban received an Emmy nomination for his work on "College GameDay." He was nominated for the "Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent" category. The winner will be announced at the ceremony on Sunday.
Dan Lanning comments on the starting QB competition after the team's first scrimmage
With QB Dillon Gabriel heading to the 2025 NFL draft, coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks will have a new starting quarterback next season. QB Dante Moore is projected to be the starter, but he will not receive the job without being contested by other quarterbacks on the depth chart. Austin Novosad is projected to be the backup and could push Moore for playing time.
During his media appearance on Tuesday, Lanning was asked about the QBs' performances in Saturday's scrimmage.
"Some good, some bad. But overall, I thought we were able to create some more shots than we probably have so far this spring," he said. "Get the ball down the field. You know, timing, fundamentals isn't as important for that position as any other position. So some cleanup there, but overall, decent operation. I still think you can be better."
His words did not indicate that Dante Moore had done anything to lose the starting job. However, several months are left before the start of the season for Novosad to gain ground.
