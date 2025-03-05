DJ Lagway opens up on why he chose Florida Gators

When QB DJ Lagway came to the Florida Gators as a true freshman in the 2024 season, he was not expected to play a big role. He was set to be the backup to QB1 Graham Mertz. However, Mertz missed time with multiple injuries throughout the season, and as a result, Lagway started seven games. Now he is expected to be the full-time starter in 2025.

Ad

On Tuesday, Lagway appeared on "Outta Pocket with RGIII" and spoke about his first season with the Florida Gators. He also discussed why he chose to go there instead of other schools.

"Florida was the place that they were gonna build around me and let me get out there and learn and develop me," Lagway said (2:45). "I feel like that's the biggest thing, especially being a young QB these days, you got to go somewhere you'll be developed and I felt like Florida was the place for me, and I feel like that's definitely happening.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm getting better each and every day on different things like coverage recognitions, protections, and all the good stuff like that. So, just learning the game better."

Ad

The five-star Willis High School standout committed to Florida in December 2022. The No. 3 recruit in the Class of 2024 had offers from schools like USC, Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M, among others.

DJ Lagway and the Florida Gators will start spring practice on Thursday, March 6

DJ Lagway had a strong season for the Florida Gators in less than ideal circumstances. He was only expected to see limited minutes in garbage time this season while playing behind starting QB Graham Mertz, but he ended up starting seven games and appearing in 12.

Ad

Fortunately for the Gators, Lagway performed well in his true freshman season, completing 115 of 192 passing attempts for 1915 yards and 12 touchdowns. Additionally, he had 50 carries for 101 yards. His performance was hugely important in the Gators turning their season around with a strong finish and winning their bowl game.

However, for the Gators to carry their late-season success into the 2025 season, they cannot rest on their laurels. Spring practice starts on Thursday for Lagway and the Gators. After that, the Gators will practice every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday throughout March and early April, with the exception of spring break, which runs from March 16 to the 22.

Additionally, the Florida Gators have three scrimmages scheduled. They will be held on March 29, April 5 and April 12. These scrimmages will allow fans to see how players have improved since the end of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.