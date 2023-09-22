"Do it all the time!" - LeBron James endorses Deion Sanders' approach in clapping back at critics

What do Deion Sanders and LeBron James have in common, apart from being exceptionally successful sportsmen? The answer may lie in their attitude. Studies have shown similarities in the attitudes of highly successful people.

So, it will not be surprising to find that Sanders and James agree on a number of issues.

For instance, Deion Sanders shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) about his attitude towards people who badmouth him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

LeBron James then quoted the post, expressing not just his endorsement of Sanders’ post but pointing out how he has adopted the attitude himself.

Sanders said in the post,

“I have smiled at people who said the most terrible things about me and they think I don’t know.”

Expand Tweet

James quoted the post and wrote,

“Do it all the time! And by now they should know I don’t forget a dang on thing.”

Expand Tweet

How Deion Sanders defies criticism and odds every time

One of the downsides of being a star is having people pay attention to one’s every move. This has been the case with Deion Sanders for his entire career, both as an athlete and as a coach.

Everything Sanders does gets talked about. And most of the time, not in the most pleasant manner. But for Sanders, that has never been a reason to go down.

For the past 10 months, Sanders has been the subject of very harsh criticisms and sometimes outright condemnation following his decision to coach Colorado.

He has been criticized for his decision to overhaul the football roster at Colorado and bring in players through the transfer portal.

Most of all, he has been criticized for handing his son the role of the Buffaloes' starting quarterback. Each time, however, he has justified his actions by showing results.

The Buffaloes head into Week 4 with a 100% winning record, and Shedeur keeps tearing every defense he faces apart.

Even in issues not directly related to his coaching role, Sanders keeps turning criticism into wins. He did just that last week with the condescending comments made by Colorado State football coach Jay Norvell about his sunglasses and hats.

Following the comments, Sanders’ eyewear brand, Blenders Eyewear, has seen an enormous increase in sales. It is fair to say Coach Prime resorts to giving it back every time he counters a setback.

Sanders is set to face his biggest challenge so far this season this Saturday when he and Colorado face the Oregon Ducks.

The Ducks are a favorite to win the Pac-12 championship this season and they are led in attack by veteran quarterback Bo Nix. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. (EST).