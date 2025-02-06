“Doesn’t have that concern anymore”: Former Jets Scout takes a dig at Shedeur Sanders after his decision to play in celebrity Flag football game

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has not kept a low profile in recent weeks. After accepting an invitation to participate in the Shrine Bowl, he decided not to play. He went to the event to do interviews, but he did not play in the game or participate in practices.

This week, he has taken his podcast, '2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders,' and brought it on the road to the Super Bowl. However, he is doing more than doing a podcast from the Super Bowl venue. It was announced on Wednesday that he is participating in the celebrity flag football game.

With the news that Sanders is participating in this game after not participating in the Shrine Bowl, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly dug up an old quote of Sanders talking about participating in flag football at the Olympics.

"No. Cause bro, you could get injured, bro."

Daniel Kelly then wrote on X that Sanders had contradicted himself by participating in this Super Bowl event.

"They may want to ask him again — apparently he doesn’t have that concern anymore — Shedeur Sanders is reportedly playing in a flag football game at the Super Bowl."

It is certainly an interesting situation Sanders finds himself in. The reason he did not participate in the Shrine Bowl is he wants to avoid injuries before the 2025 NFL draft. However, if he is concerned about injuries and has said in the past that he could get injured playing flag football, it is odd that he would choose to participate in this Super Bowl event.

Former scout Daniel Kelly has criticized Shedeur Sanders heavily in the past

Daniel Kelly is one of the most active people in the scouting community who is against drafting Shedeur Sanders in the first round. He has been critical of his play and character. He wrote this about Sanders on January 28th on X:

"As a former NFL scout - there’s nothing on Shedeur Sanders football resume that suggests he can win games at a higher level of competition in the NFL. He was 1-7 vs. top-25 teams at Colorado - and before that he was at an even lower level of competition at FCS Jackson State."

Despite Daniel Kelly's active criticism of Sanders on and off the field, the general sentiment seems to be that he will be a top pick. If the Tennessee Titans want a quarterback, he could even be the first pick.

