“Don’t even think he’s a first-round pick”: NFL Draft expert reveals current mood around Shedeur Sanders ahead of D-day

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders is not projected to be the biggest star to come out of the 2025 NFL draft, but he has been the most discussed player. Part of the reason for that is his family name, as Deion Sanders is his father. However, another reason for that is that he is such a divisive prospect.

Ad

Most draft experts agree that he is likely to be a top-10 if not a top-five pick. However, many scouts think that he should not be drafted that high based on merit.

On Friday, 'Savage Sports' posted a clip on X of analyst Albert Breer discussing Shedeur Sanders. He compared how teams feel about him to the perception of Bo Nix at last year's draft:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The worst place you can be Andrew, is feeling like you need to force a QB at the top of the draft but you don't really like him. You could argue to some degree that's Mac Jones. The Bill Belichick alternative which wouldn't have worked out much better was Davis Mills."

Ad

Trending

Breer went on to compare Shedeur Sanders to Bo Nix, who was picked 12th by the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL draft.

"Like Shedeur to me is Bo Nix last year. There are a lot of people who don't think he is a first round pick at all. Right, and it's going to come down to him... Shedeur finding a fit."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shedeur Sanders is still projected to be a top-five pick

There are always a few teams with picks at the top of the draft that want to take a QB. It's the most impactful position in football, and as a result, teams sometimes feel obligated to take a QB when they draft high. Last season that was evident as the first three picks were QBs, and Bo Nix was the sixth QB off the board with the 12th pick.

Ad

However, this is an interesting year because it is considered a weak QB class. Many draft scouts only view Shedeur Sanders and Miami QB Cam Ward as first-round caliber QBs, and neither of them is without their flaws.

As a result, even though many teams have concerns about Sanders' attitude and whether his skills can translate to the NFL, most mock drafts have him going in the top five. For example, both ESPN's Mel Kiper and 'The Athletic' conducted mock drafts this week with Shedeur Sanders going third to the Giants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place