"Don't forget your why": Deion Sanders urges Colorado players not to sleep on their dreams at spring practice

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders gave his team a motivational speech at spring practice.

The Buffaloes began spring practice in the leadup to the college football season. Spring practice is a time for the team to grow closer to one another, and for some new players to learn the system and playbook.

During a meeting with his team, Sanders shared an inspirational message, telling his players to never give up on their dreams.

"Don't forget your why," Sanders said. "Some of y'all sat in my office and told me about your momma, you told me about your siblings, you told me about (your) little brother, you told me about the situation, grandma and all that.

"Don't forget that when you're here. Quit looking at what somebody else got, and worry about what you have. Cause God's been good to all of us because we're here. Am I right or wrong? We're going to go out there, we're going to work our butt off today."

It was an inspirational speech from Sanders who knows how to motivate his players to play and practice hard.

The Buffaloes began spring practice on March 11. Spring practices will conclude with the program’s annual Black & Gold Day, which will be highlighted by the spring football game on April 19.

Deion Sanders is entering his third year as the Colorado Buffaloes head coach. Sanders has gone 13-12 as the head coach of the Buffaloes after going 9-4 last season and leading them to a bowl appearance.

Deion Sanders focused on staying at Colorado

Deion Sanders is entering his third year at Colorado and his future has been a major taking point.

Several teams will likely show interest in Sanders, as well as the NFL, but 'Coach Prime' says he's focused on staying at Colorado.

"I love where I am. I'm elated where I am. I'm happy where I am...I can't wait to see what the future beholds where I am," Sanders said on The Pacman Jones Show, via 247Sports. "I love Boulder, Colorado. I have every intention, every plan in the world to be coaching for the Colorado Buffs from here on.

"I want to finish here. I want to put the flag ... I want to put my name on the mountains out there, I want to put my flag down in Colorado."

Deion Sanders and Colorado will open their 2025 college football season on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech. The Buffaloes have notable games against BYU, TCU, Houston, Utah, West Virginia and Kansas State among others.

