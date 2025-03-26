"Don't need him" "He's a bust": Fans unload on former Jets GM's bold prediction for Jaxson Dart in NFL Draft

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has emerged as a top quarterback prospect in this year's draft. After his impressive Scouting Combine performance, Dart's draft stock has been on the rise. He is now projected as the third-best pick behind Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.

Jaxson Dart is projected as a late first-round to early second-round pick. However, ex-NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum believes that the Ole Miss quarterback could find himself in a situation similar to Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes' 2017 draft.

During an appearance on "NFL on ESPN," Tannenbaum talked about how the Los Angeles Rams, who have the 26th overall pick, could trade up to acquire Jaxson Dart in the top 10. It could be a similar instance to when the Chiefs traded up from the 27th overall pick with the Bills to get Mahomes with the 10th overall pick.

"I'm not comparing Jaxson Dart to Patrick Mahomes with the statement, but if you go back a couple of years with Kansas City, they went to the playoffs with Alex Smith. And opportunistically, they traded up for Patrick Mahomes, and the rest is history.

"If you can get Jaxson Dart, who led the NCAA in yards for pass attempts, which tells me he gets the ball down the fields....If you can pair Jaxson Dart on a rookie contract with Sean McVay, sign me up!"

Fans reacted to Tannenbaum's prediction about the Ole Miss quarterback. Some stated that drafting a quarterback is not the franchise's top priority at the moment.

"Don't need him. We can draft a QB in later rounds or next year. a CB, LB, TE or WR is what the Rams will draft in the 1st RD," one fan commented.

"He's a bust," this fan said.

"No need for Rams to take a QB in the first round," another fan said.

"Nope. The Rams have a two-year window to win another championship. Can't waste the pick on 3rd string development QB," this fan stated.

Others loved the idea of the Ole Miss QB joining the Rams while still showing a bit of skepticism about trading up for him.

"I would LOVE to see Jaxson Dart as a Ram!!!", this fan said.

"A young QB under McVay's guidance? That could be deadly. Rams might be cooking something special with that No. 26 pick," another fan wrote.

"I'm ok with it if he falls to us but we shouldn't trade up for him." one fan commented.

The Rams already have Matthew Stafford, who served as the starting quarterback for the past two seasons. Apart from him, they also re-signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a one-year extension while retaining 2023 draft pick Stetson Bennett. Thus, they might utilize their first-round pick to strengthen other aspects of the team.

Todd McShay believes the Giants or the Browns could trade up for Jaxson Dart

The top three teams in the draft have a need at the quarterback position. However, with just Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders projected as the two best prospects, either the Browns or the Giants will miss out on their opportunity to get them.

On the Bill Simmons podcast, NFL analyst Todd McShay stated that if one of the teams gets Shedeur, then the other will potentially trade up from the second round to get Jaxson Dart.

"Either the Browns or the Giants are very likely to take Shedeur," He said (16:08 onwards). "The Browns are picking at 33 which is the first pick of the second round. The Giants are picking up one spot after that. I think you'll see one of those teams, whichever one doesn't get a quarterback, wind up moving into the first round.

"Maybe it's to pick 19 to Tampa or 20 to Denver, to try to secure Jaxson Dart, and also get that fifth year in the NFL."

Dart finished his Ole Miss stint as the program's all-time leader in passing yards. It will be interesting to see which team decides to acquire his services during the draft in April.

