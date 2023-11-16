The South Carolina Gamecocks will end their season with a clash with the Clemson Tigers next weekend. According to reports, during his election trip, Donald Trump will attend the South Carolina vs. Clemson game in Week 13.

The Gamecocks haven't had a great season so far, and the last game of their year would have gone uneventful outside of the two fanbases; however, Trump's involvement has grabbed the attention of the wider CFB world. Some college football fans had hilarious reactions to the news of Trump attending the game.

One fan had this to say about Trump attending the South Carolina Gamecocks game next weekend:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

According to another fan, Trump will attend the game to see the South Carolina offensive line.

Expand Tweet

Another fan thinks this is what is going to happen during the game:

Expand Tweet

Another fan used a meme to depict their reaction to Trump attending the game.

Expand Tweet

Yet another Clemson fan was eager to get confirmation on the news.

Expand Tweet

Another fan suggested a Republican halftime show between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley.

Expand Tweet

Another fan had this to say about the 45th President of the United States coming to watch Clemson vs. South Carolina:

Expand Tweet

Another fan had a hilarious reaction to the news:

Expand Tweet

A fan had this concern about Trump attending the South Carolina-Clemson game:

Expand Tweet

This fan is throwing a flag on the decision.

Expand Tweet

However, both teams are out of the playoff race, and the result certainly has almost no bearing on their season.

South Carolina vs. Clemson: A show for Donald Trump

Donald Trump is touring the nation in a bid to get re-elected as the President next year, and South Carolina vs. Clemson has become an unexpected stop for him. The Clemson Tigers are a little better placed in terms of the overall record this season with 6-4. The Gamecocks are 4-6 entering Week 12.

Both teams will be tackling an opponent before facing each other. While the Gamecocks will play the Kentucky Wildcats, the Tigers will face off with the UNC Tar Heels. Will South Carolina vs. Clemson live up to the hype that Trump's visit will create?