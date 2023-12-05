Donald Trump puts the blame on Ron DeSantis for Florida State missing the playoff: "Really bad lobbying effort"

Everyone is throwing their opinions about why the Florida State Seminoles missed the College Football Playoff.

They became the only Power Five undefeated conference champion to miss the College Football Playoff, as the CFP committee placed the Michigan Wolverines, Washington Huskies, Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide ahead of them.

The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, tweeted about why the Florida State Seminoles were out of the College Football Playoff rankings.

"Florida State was treated very badly by the "Committee". They become the first Power Five team to be left out of be College Football Playoffs. Really bad lobbying effort. ... Lets blame DeSanctimonious!!!"

That's something that's going to be used for political purposes, as Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump are running for president in 2024. While it does not matter in terms of politics, this is just another stone thrown at a political opponent.

What does Donald Trump's tweet about the Florida State Seminoles mean for college football?

The Seminoles missing the College Football Playoff is a huge discussion point and puts college football in a negative light. However, if they are under the belief that there's no such thing as bad press, the whole sports world (and more) are discussing college football on an NFL Sunday.

It's likely not going to drive viewership to college football, as people are not going to be interested in the sport due to a former president bashing it. However, it is an opportunity to continue growing a massive league.

The Florida State Seminoles or any team would not be in the situation where they miss the College Football Playoff as a result.

Will the new College Football Playoff format benefit the Florida State Seminoles?

To put it simply, yes. The new format for the College Football Playoff will have the field expand from four to 12 teams and give the conference champions of Power Five leagues an automatic place in the playoffs. That would mean the Big Ten, SEC, Big 12 and ACC all will be automatically placed in the College Football Playoff.

That's massive victory in terms of having teams that feel like they are worthy of being in the mix an opportunity to compete for the national championship. While the definitive format has not been finalized, it will helps teams in the situation that FSU is in.