Drake Maye draft stock: Will UNC QB tank like Will Levis? Exploring chances for 2024 NFL draft

Drake Maye is expected to be the second quarterback off the board in the 2024 NFL draft.

Maye was the starting quarterback for the North Carolina Tar Heels for two seasons. Last year, he went 269-for-425 for 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

After a successful season, all signs point to Maye being drafted second overall, but could he fall like Will Levis last year?

Drake Maye's 2024 NFL draft stock

Drake Maye will be a first-round pick

A knock on Maye has been his interceptions, a fact ESPN's draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. agrees with. Kiper Jr. has ranked him as his third quarterback:

"He looks the part of a big-time NFL signal-caller. He can make every throw with ease. He's accurate on the move and can pick up first downs with his legs. Maye varies his pass speeds really well — he knows when to take a little off to make it easier for his receivers. He has outstanding touch on vertical throws...

"Maye completed 63.3% of his passes during the season, and his best performance came when he threw for 442 yards and three scores against Syracuse. Still, he has had a few sloppy interceptions, and I wanted to see him clean up those mistakes. He finished with 24 touchdown passes and nine picks."

Maye made some key mistakes during his college season, which could, in turn, see some NFL teams turn their attention away from him.

However, in the lead-up to the 2024 NFL draft, Maye has also been working with Eli Manning which should help him out.

“I’ve been working with Eli throughout the process, getting on Zooms and talking football with him,” Maye said to the New York Post. “I’m working out in Mobile, Alabama, and his backup quarterback in college was Dave Morris, and he’s training me for the draft. Pretty small world. And, I was at the Manning Camp this summer, so I got to see Eli and Peyton.”

However, recent mock drafts by CBS Sports, ESPN, and SI among others have Maye going at least third overall, so that should be Maye's floor.