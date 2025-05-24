Drew Allar Heisman Predictions: Exploring Penn State QB’s chances for CFB’s most prestigious individual award 

Drew Allar is coming into what will be his final season in college football with the Penn State Nittany Lions. For the last few years, Allar has been able to lead an offense that has challenged the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines for the Big Ten Conference Championship.
Usually paired with running backs, Kaytron Allen and Nicolas Singleton, Allar has made himself a household name and could potentially become a national champion. However, there is also a possibility that Drew Allar could win the 2025 Heisman Trophy.
Let's have a look at his chances.
Drew Allar 2025 Heisman Odds: Where He Stands Now
As of writing (May 24), Drew Allar is likely to be a contender for the 2025 Heisman Trophy. Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is seen as the overall favorite, but numerous bookmakers put Allar as the fourth or fifth-ranked player to win the award. For example: MGM has Allar at +1400, below Cade Klubnik (Clemson Tigers), Garrett Nussmeier (LSU Tigers), and Manning.
As for his Penn State teammates, Allen has odds off +250,000, while Singleton is an even further outsider. This means that Drew Allar is Penn State's best chance of winning the Heisman Trophy this year.
Penn State Nittany Lions Heisman History: Can Drew Allar Join the List?
The Penn State Nittany Lions have been able to develop many talented players throughout their history, all of whom have been able to make key contributions to the sport.
However, Penn State has only had one Heisman Trophy winner. This came in 1973, when running back John Cappelletti won the award. During the 1973 season, Cappelletti ran for 1,522 yards and scored 17 touchdowns as he helped the Nittany Lions to an undefeated season. However, this did not result in a national championship.
Cappelletti would go on to play for the Los Angeles Rams and then the San Diego Chargers in the NFL. Unfortunately, he would never be able to match what he did at Penn State.
Drew Allar's top competitors in Heisman Trophy 2025
Unlike the 2024 season where the quarterbacks were not as dominant as in previous years, one should expect a quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy, and potentially fill the shortlist.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is the outright favorite for the award, with Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik and LSU Tigers' Garrett Nussmeier following.
Statistically, Allar significantly improved his accuracy last season, going from 60% to 66.5%. However, he threw one fewer touchdown and committed six more interceptions despite playing three more games, so he will need to improve in those areas to be a legit Heisman candidate.
Allar is the best contender from the Big Ten Conference (a conference that is going through many big-name QB changes), but he likely needs to make the Big Ten Conference Championship game and have a good run in the College Football Playoff in order give himself a good chance of winning the award.
Penn State Nittany Lions Fan? Check out the latest Nittany Lions depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place