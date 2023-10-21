Duke Football injury report vs Florida State Week 8: Updates on Riley Leonard, Nicky Dalmolin and more

Duke Blue Devils are gearing up for Week 8 against Florida State without Riley Leonard in their starting lineup. Fans were filled with hopes at the start of the season but are now facing a different reality. Injuries have cast a shadow over the team's prospects in the long run. Key players like quarterback Riley Leonard and tight end Nicky Dalmolin are among those affected.

Starting quarterback Riley Leonard has been dealing with an ankle injury for several weeks. He suffered the injury during Duke's Week 5 game against Notre Dame. Leonard had to be helped off the field and was seen using crutches to get back to the tunnel. His absence was felt in Duke's 24-3 win over NC State.

However, there's a glimmer of optimism ahead of Duke's Week 8 matchup against Florida State. On being questioned about Leonard's availability, coach Mike Elko said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“He was out there practicing today and throwing the ball around. He's still day-to-day. I've said this to everybody: we will not put him in a position to put that ankle at risk. But, I do think there is a chance we're able to get him back healthy on Saturday and able to be playing at the level he's capable of playing.”

In addition to Leonard, tight end Nicky Dalmolin is dealing with an unknown injury. He is unavailable for the game against Florida State. Wide receiver Eli Pancol is sidelined due to a lower-body injury. The duration of his absence remains undetermined.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Florida State ft. Riley Leonard

In a pivotal Atlantic Coast Conference clash, the 5-1 Duke Blue Devils will head to Tallahassee to take on the undefeated 6-0 Florida State Seminoles. Duke's chances in this game largely hinge on the availability of their star quarterback.

Riley Leonard, who had been sidelined with an ankle injury, has participated actively in recent practices. For Duke, having Leonard back in action is crucial. Apart from Leonard, Duke will likely rely on its running backs, particularly Jordan Waters, who leads the team in rushing yards.

Conversely, the Florida State Seminoles have been riding high on the back of their rushing defense. They have conceded only two rushing scores in three home games. In this contest, Duke's defense may need to shoulder the extra responsibility, similar to its performance against NC State.

The Seminoles pose a potent challenge, with standout receiver Keon Coleman and running back Trey Benson in their ranks. They also have a balanced offense and a solid red-zone defense.

FSU will aim to maintain its unbeaten record. Without Riley Leonard, the Blue Devils offense could face difficulties shifting the burden on their defense.