Duke Football Week 11 injury report: Updates on Riley Leonard, Henry Belin IV, and more

The Duke Blue Devils are set to go on the road to play the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. Duke is coming off a 24-21 win over Wake Forest to snap its two-game losing streak.

Duke is 6-3 and enters Week 11 with only three players on the injured list; two of them are quarterbacks, including Riley Leonard. Let's take a look at their status ahead of Week 11.

Duke Blue Devils injury report for Week 11

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Duke Blue Devils have three players on the injury report ahead of Week 11, including quarterback Riley Leonard, quarterback Henry Belin IV, and wide receiver Eli Pancol.

Riley Leonard's injury update

Riley Leonard has been battling injuries all season and is officially ruled out for Week 11. Leonard has been shut down with a toe injury, and whether he will return this season remains to be seen.

Leonard suffered a toe injury in the loss to Louisville and missed the game against Wake Forest. He already missed a couple of games earlier this year with an ankle sprain he sustained on Sept. 30 against Notre Dame.

Coach Mike Elko said last week that Leonard would be down for a while. This season, the quarterback went 95-for-165 for 1,102 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in seven games.

Henry Belin IV's injury update

Quarterback Henry Belin IV is listed as questionable for Saturday's game with an upper-body injury. Belin IV has missed the last two games due to the injury.

This season, the quarterback has played in four games and has thrown for 232 yards, three touchdowns and a pick.

With both Leonard and Belin IV possibly out, Grayson Loftis will remain the starting quarterback.

Eli Pancol's' injury update

Duke wide receiver Eli Pancol remains out indefinitely with a lower-body injury and has yet to play this season. Last year, Pancol caught 21 passes for 335 yards.

Poll : Do you think Duke will win this weekend? Yes No 0 votes