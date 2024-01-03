Duke reportedly targets Florida A&M HC coach Willie Simmons for coaching job as Blue Devils looks for big revamp in 2024

The Duke Blue Devils will be adding to their coaching staff. Mike Elko left the Blue Devils to take the head coaching role at Texas A&M, which left Duke to hire Penn State's defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

According to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz, Diaz and Duke are expected to hire Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons to be the Blue Devils' running back coach.

Willie Simmons was the head coach of Florida A&M since 2018 and went 45-13 with them. He served as the head coach of Prairie View A&M from 2015 until 2017.

Simmons has also served as the running backs coach of Middle Tennessee and Alcorn State, so he has experience in the role.

Manny Diaz eager for Duke head coaching opportunity

In 2024, Manny Diaz will once again be a head coach in college football. He was the head coach of Miami from 2019 until 2021 going 21-15 before being fired. He now gets his second chance at Duke, which he's ecstatic for.

"We are grateful and humbled for this opportunity and could not be more excited to be the head football coach at Duke University," Diaz said.

"I'd like to give a special thanks to Dr. Price and Nina for their trust in me and our family as well as a true commitment to this program. Duke University is an elite institution in every facet, and we are excited to be a part of it. I'm beyond excited to get to work."

Duke vice prresident and director of athletics Nina King also made it clear that Manny Diaz was their top choice to replace Mike Elko.

"As our process unfolded, it became abundantly clear that Manny Diaz is the right fit for Duke University and we couldn't be more excited to welcome Manny, Stephanie, and their family into the Duke community," King said.

"Manny's previous experiences have prepared him for this opportunity, and he is, quite simply, an outstanding football coach who will capitalize on the positive momentum of this program."

King added:

"An elite communicator and collaborator, Manny possesses the dynamic ability to cultivate impactful relationships with internal and external constituents surrounding a successful football program.

"As Duke's head football coach, I am confident that Manny will lead the young men in our program to reach and surpass their aspirations of achievement both on and off the field."

The Duke Blue Devils went 8-5 in 2023 going 4-4 in the ACC and will open its 2024 season on the road against Northwestern.