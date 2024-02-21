"Dumpster fire to a great football program": Former Michigan DB Keon Sabb's move to Kalen DeBoer's Alabama leaves fans ecstatic

Keon Sabb recently transferred from Michigan football to Alabama. Sabb was part of the Wolverines' national championship-conquering team under the guidance of Jim Harbaugh. With Harbaugh out of the picture at Ann Arbor, however, Sabb has also found his way out of Michigan and is set for Tuscaloosa.

The redshirt freshman's trajectory from Michigan to Alabama has delighted Alabama fans. They wasted no time in using the move to assert the superiority of their favorite program over Michigan.

Fans of other teams are also seizing the opportunity to troll Michigan. For instance, one Judkin Stan (@mrbuckeye2014 on X) described Sabb's move as going “from a dumpster fire to a great football program.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Here are some of the reactions to Keon Sabb's transfer to Alabama.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others wondered why the 21-year-old would be moving to a team he just beat enroute to a national championship title. Eddy Gertz (@EddyGertz on X) expressed this view by asking, “he beats them and wants to join them? Uhhh?”

Yet, there are others who see Sabb's recruitment as a testament that Alabama can still attract the best talents in college football without Nick Saban.

An X user, SabanDaGoat, asked a rhetorical question to highlight this, “I thought Bama couldn't recruit no more.”

Ryan Copas (@RyanCopasGoBlue on X) attempted to explain the move. He wrote that Sabb “was going to be a rotational guy at Michigan,” so he went to Alabama to be a starter.

Read more: Michigan QB expresses disappointment after Keon Sabb left Michigan to join Kalen DeBoer's Alabama; Keon Sabb transfer portal

Exploring Keon Sabb's career trajectory

Keon Sabb was a four-star prospect out of high school in 2022. He was ranked on the 247Sports Composite as the No. 9 safety of the 2022 class and the No. 84 overall player. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound safety is a native of Glassboro, New Jersey. He attended IMG Academy, where he began his football journey.

Sabb redshirted his freshman season after playing just four games for the Wolverines in 2022. As a redshirt freshman in 2023, he appeared in 14 games for Harbaugh's team, including five starts.

He started in the national championship game against the Washington Huskies, in which he recorded six tackles and broke up two passes. He ended the season with a record of 28 tackles, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, one touchdown and four pass breakups.

Sabb's transfer to Alabama appears complete, as he's reportedly listed in the student directory and has enrolled at Tuscaloosa.