Early Signing Day 2023: Updates on Jeremiah Smith, KJ Bolden, DJ Lagway, and more

College football's early signing officially opens up on Wednesday and goes until Friday.

With the transfer portal being a big part of college football, high school recruits have lost some luster, but landing five stars is still crucial.

Ahead of signing day, we have already seen five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola flip from Georgia to Nebraska. So, ahead of signing day, here are the latest updates on some of the top players.

Early Signing Day 2023 Updates

Jeremiah Smith

The top-ranked player in 2023 is five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith out of Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Florida.

Smith has been committed to Ohio State for over a year but this week it was revealed that plenty of schools are throwing tons of money at him to flip his commitment.

“My family is not just about the money because I know that’s just one thing,” Jeremiah Smith told 247Sports. “I know with NIL, we’re going to get that. Everybody is throwing all types of money at us right now. There’s just something about Ohio State that is keeping me locked in with them."

"I can go anywhere and chase money but that’s not how my family raised me. They want me to go somewhere and earn it. Miami is throwing all types of money at me. Florida. Just a lot of schools. Ohio State, there’s just something about them. I just wanna go there.”

Smith will announce his decision at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

KJ Bolden

Five-star safety KJ Bolden committed to Florida State in August, but there have been plenty of rumors that he will flip his commitment on Wednesday.

According to reports, Georgia and Auburn are in the running to flip Bolden and as of Tuesday night, the safety was reportedly still uncertain about his decision.

Bolden is expected to make his choice at a school ceremony at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

DJ Lagway

Five-star quarterback DJ Lagway has been committed to Florida, but USC has reportedly been in the running to flip him.

However, all signs point to Lagway staying true to his commitment and will sign with the Gators on Wednesday.

Jeremiah McClellan

Fout-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan is very much on flip watch on Wednesday.

McClellan has been committed to Ohio State but reports have indicated Oregon is very much in the running to land the wide receiver. According to 247 Sports, McClellan is apparently on the fence with his decision.

Julian Sayin

Five-star quarterback Julian Sayin officially signed with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday and stayed true to his commitment.

Eddrick Houston

Five-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston has reportedly flipped from Ohio State to Alabama, according to 247Sports.

