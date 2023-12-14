ESPN analyst Booger McFarland names SEC quarterback as his favorite to win the 2024 Heisman Trophy

In a recent announcement during the '2024 SEC Football Schedule Reveal,' ESPN analyst Booger McFarland made a prediction about the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, asserting that Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is poised to be the frontrunner for the coveted 2024 Trophy.

McFarland's prediction comes hot on the heels of LSU's Jayden Daniels winning the Heisman for this season, and he is confident that Milroe will carry the torch for the SEC in the upcoming college football campaign.

McFarland said:

“I think Jalen Milroe will be the favorite to win the Heisman when the season starts next year."

This statement reflects McFarland's belief in Milroe's potential and the strength of the Alabama team in the coming season.

Jalen Milroe's rise to Heisman contention

Jalen Milroe's journey to potential coveted contention has been remarkable. After a shaky start to his first season as Alabama's starting quarterback, being benched by Coach Nick Saban after a Week 2 loss to Texas, Milroe displayed resilience and determination.

He made a strong comeback, leading the Crimson Tide to an impressive 10-game winning streak, showcasing his prowess with 2,718 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, and an additional 12 rushing touchdowns.

Despite initial challenges, Milroe's performance has positioned him as a notable candidate, ranking 11th among 309 eligible FBS quarterbacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

McFarland's assertion gains more weight considering that several quarterbacks ahead of Milroe, including Daniels, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., and Drake Maye, are set to enter the NFL.

McFarland emphasized the team's overall improvement, stating,

“That defense is going to be a year older… Overall, I think the Tide’s team next year will be better than the team this year.”

I know you lose Dallas Turner, but, overall, the Tide’s team next year will be better than this year. And, oh, by the way, they made the college football playoffs this season.”

This confidence in the team's development and Milroe's individual growth forms the foundation of McFarland's Heisman prediction.

As the 2024 season approaches, Jalen Milroe faces the challenge of opening against a formidable Michigan defense in the College Football Playoff semifinal. A standout performance in the Rose Bowl could provide a strong foundation for McFarland's forecast of Milroe entering the trophy race as the favorite.

