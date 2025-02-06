ESPN analyst explains how Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb constantly challenge each other

On Thursday, the Alabama Crimson Tide announced they were hiring Ryan Grubb as their new offensive coordinator.

After spending one year with the Seattle Seahawks as their offensive coordinator, Grubb returns to college football. He will coach alongside his longtime friend, Kalen DeBoer. The two coached together at Sioux Falls, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State and Washington.

On Thursday, ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic appeared on "Beat Everyone: An AL.com Alabama Football Podcast" and spoke about several topics related to Alabama football. However, one of the topics he had to cover first was the hiring of Ryan Grubb. Cubelic spoke about DeBoer and Grubb always challenging each other.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think he really does see the game differently," Cubelic said. (6:25) "People often tell me, and I say the same things to them sometimes. I watch the line of scrimmage. I just think different people have different vantage points of how things are operating and his pretty much starts there.

I've been in a meeting with them where Kalen comes in and we were talking to Grubb and I kind of asked him about something that Grubb said that he didn't want to do. They started going back and forth about how they can very easily in a friendly manner, challenge one another as to we need to be doing more of this, or we need to get away from that and we need to do this."

Ryan Grubb makes a statement about working with Kalen DeBoer again

Following the announcement that he would join Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff at Alabama, Ryan Grubb released a statement:

"I’m thankful to get an opportunity to work with Coach DeBoer once again and to be a part of an offensive staff that I am very familiar with. I am confident that our staff will be able to put the team in the best position to win each time out.

I know and trust that this group of coaches and players will work tirelessly to meet the standard that has been set here at Alabama, and I can’t wait to get out on the field with them."

Grubb will join Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff and try to help turn the program around. The 2024 season was a major disappointment as they failed to make the playoffs in the new 12-team format. The team is also undergoing a lot of change, with QB Jalen Milroe leaving for the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!