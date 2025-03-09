ESPN analyst lavishes praise on Cam Ward ahead of 2025 NFL draft 

Cam Ward should be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft. After the drama surrounding Shedeur Sanders, many feel the former Miami Hurricanes quarterback will be the number one pick. Further, many sports media members, including ESPN's Field Yates, have praised Ward. Yates said:

"Ward is the top QB of this class. His combination of physical ability, improvisational skills, and poise in big moments makes him an ideal selection for coach Brian Daboll," he said, via The Sporting News. "His 88.7 QBR was second in the FBS, and his 29 completions of 20-plus air yards tied for fifth."

According to Yates, Ward is the best quarterback in the class and no team should consider passing on him. Yates has also hinted that he would be a perfect fit for the New York Giants.

The Giants need a quarterback and are actively looking for one. They were heavily linked with Los Angeles Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford before he signed a new contract with the team. Since then, almost every quarterback nearing the end of their contract has been linked with the team.

However, an easier solution to the problem would be to pick a quarterback next month at the NFL draft. Although Ward is the best solution, there is another problem. The Giants have the third pick, and nothing stops the Tennessee Titans or Cleveland Browns (who hold the top two spots) from pursuing him. So, Big Blue may have to trade up to get Ward to the Meadowlands.

Cam Ward in 2024

Multiple teams are pursuing Cam Ward due to his strong performances during the 2024 season. Ward threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns, making him one of the best quarterbacks that season. Also, it was no surprise that Ward made the shortlist for the Heisman Trophy.

However, while Ward was able to lead the Hurricanes to a decent season, it could have been a lot more successful had the team not struggled in its final few games, knocking it out of contention for any College Football Playoff berth. Additionally, his performance (or half a performance) at the Pop Tarts Bowl showed both how good he is and a somewhat negative side.

Luckily, Ward should be able to give it his all when he makes the NFL. The question now is which team he will play for in September.

