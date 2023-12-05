In the aftermath of the sign-stealing accusations, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's future with the program is clouded in mystery. Despite signing a five-year $36.7 million contract last year, the program decided to not hand him another extension this year following all the allegations. So there may be a good chance that after this season comes to an end, Harbaugh could be departing from Ann Arbor.

Before becoming the head coach of Michigan in 2015, Harbaugh also spent four years leading the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL. And with him yet to sign another extension with the Wolverines, there is a possibility that Harbaugh might go back to coach in the NFL. ESPN host Mike Greenberg also made a case about Harbaugh going on to become the next head coach of the Chicago Bears.

During a recent appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show", Greenberg stated that he believed that Jim Harbaugh would not return to Ann Arbor next year despite the outcome of this year's playoffs. He then went on to talk about how the Chicago Bears would be the next destination for Harbaugh as it is also the projected landing spot for USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

To justify this statement, Greenberg went on to also talk about how Jim Harbaugh is the reason behind former NFL star Colin Kaepernick's success and that it helped bring the dual-threat QB scene into light:

"I do not think that Harbaugh will be back in Michigan next year. I'm not sure what the circumstances are that will cause his departure. But whether they beat Alabama or not, whether they win the championship or not, I do not think he's going to be back in Michigan next year based on all that I think is coming down the road with the NCAA with them.

"So if you start figuring out the places, everyone in Chicago is begging for him to come there. You get him and the No.1 pick in the draft and you put them together and you see what happens. He's the guy who created Colin Kaepernick. Before the dual-threat QB was a thing, he benched Alex Smith and put Kaepernick in there and the next thing you know Kaepernick ran for 200 yards in a playoff game. I can see him working with a QB like Caleb Williams really well. So I know all my friends in Chicago want that to happen."

Jim Harbaugh recently made a comeback to the sidelines in the Big Ten championship game after serving a three-game suspension for the sign-stealing scandal. Under his guidance, Michigan whitewashed Iowa 29-0 to three-peat the Conference title. Can Jim Harbaugh now lead them to a victory in the CFP Semifinal?

Will Jim Harbaugh and Michigan defeat Alabama in the CFP Semifinal?

The Michigan Wolverines were selected to play in this year's playoffs along with Alabama, Washington and Texas. Now, the Wolverines are scheduled to lock horns with Alabama in the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl game on January 1. Can the Wolverines defeat the Crimson Tide to advance to the national finals?