ESPN has partnered with Theater Sports Network to broadcast ACC college football games in theaters. The collaboration encompasses the New Year's Six Bowl Games, covering around 75 matches for the 2023–2024 college football season.

The extensive list of games includes the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented and ACC Football. As soon as the news came out, fans swooped in with their enthusiastic reactions.

One of them could keep his calm, referring to this as a badass idea'.

Another fan welcomed the idea with utmost enthusiasm, commenting on the post.

Similarly, one of the fans elaborated on the experience that ESPN plans to provide including sports in theaters.

The experience sounds intriguing to another viewer. He clarifies that the game streaming being attended by supporters of opposing teams shall emerge into a fun scenario.

Putting forward their suggestions, fans are already promoting the futuristic step of including professional sports in theaters.

Game-Changing Alliance: Cinemark Collab Details

The collaboration with Theater Sports Network stands true for Six Bowl Games played on New Year's Day. This is in addition to the national championship broadcast. The Atlantic Coast Conference games shall be included as they have been scheduled in advance by TSN.

A few fan reactions include their concerns regarding the streaming prices. ESPN has clarified its stance on the pricing, stating that it will be determined by participating theaters. TSN President Scott Daw expressed his delight about the collaboration, saying,

“Movie theaters are the next great frontier for live sporting events.”

TSN has been involved with MetaMedia in the past, connecting to cinemas, drive-ins, and other out-of-home venues. The idea to broadcast games to over 500 local theaters in the U.S. and Canada sowed the seeds for theater game streaming.

The upcoming broadcast of the football games in partnership with Cinemark builds upon the playoff games streaming. The futuristic concept has sparked considerable excitement, creating a wave of anticipation and enthusiasm.