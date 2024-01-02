ESPN’s Rose Bowl commercial overload leaves CFB fans fuming: "Truly awful"

The much anticipated Rose Bowl game between the No.1 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide is underway. CFB fans have been waiting for the matchup ever since the College Football Playoff committee announced the teams.

At the time of writing, Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines were leading the high-intensity game in the second quarter by 13-7. However, CFB fans were annoyed by the commercial overload during the game, which was proving to be a buzzkill, taking all the excitement out of the game.

Chris Vannini of The Athletic tweeted,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Touchdown, commercial, kickoff out of the end zone, commercial. Can we not, please."

Expand Tweet

CFB fans came out on X, giving their opinions on ESPN’s Rose Bowl commercial overload. Let’s have a look at some reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also read: Why is Rose Bowl called the Rose Bowl? Taking a look at the history of NCAAF

Can Michigan break Alabama’s dream of National Championship?

Alabama haven’t looked back since their early loss to the Texas Longhorns. However, the Michigan Wolverines are leading against them by 13-10 at halftime. However, there’s no clear favorite to win the game as of now.

The winners of this intense face-off will find themselves just one game away from clinching the National Championship.

The Wolverines have an undefeated record this season. Despite facing scrutiny and emerging as a perceived villain in college football owing to the alleged sign-stealing scandal, Michigan showed resilience.

Also read: The Simpsons trolls Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh over Wolverines’ sign-stealing scandal ahead of Rose Bowl

However, the question on everyone’s mind is whether this formidable Michigan team can shatter Nick Saban’s dream of securing another National Championship.

The Wolverines possess an impressive defense, conceding just 9.5 points per game—an unmatched feat in the NCAA. The team’s success can be attributed to the synergy between an electrifying offense led by senior running back Blake Corum and junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Before the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh also showered praise on his quarterback, saying,

“J.J. McCarthy, I mean, he was born for this. Can't wait to watch him compete.”

Harbaugh is also on the sidelines after serving a suspension that concluded with the regular season. As the Wolverines aim to secure their ticket to the 2024 National Championship Game, all eyes are on this clash that promises to be a defining moment in their journey.

Also read: CFB world roasts Michigan’s Rose Bowl-inspired uniform - “They will look pretty good getting beat by 35”