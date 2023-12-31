“Everybody criticized us and said we weren’t any good" - Nick Saban recalls early season rat poison for Alabama squad as Crimson Tide played underdogs

Early in the season, many doubted Alabama Crimson Tide's chances of success, pointing to losses and coach Nick Saban's age as signs that the Crimson Tide's dynasty was over.

Although, Saban has appeared more relaxed and friendly with the media. Whether this is a sign of his impending retirement or simply a way of expanding his outreach for the Alabama program remains to be seen.

But instead of being discouraged, the coach used this criticism as "rat poison," addressing that it motivated his team to prove everyone wrong.

Breakfast of champions? Nick Saban's Alabama recipe dashed criticism

After losing their second game to Texas, Alabama bounced back, beat Georgia in the SEC Championship, and earned a spot in the College Football Playoff. Saban said, this "rat poison" worked:

“Well, we had some really good rat poison early, it was almost like Wheaties,” said Saban. “Everybody criticized us and said we weren’t good, we’re done, Coach Saban is past his prime, all of that was like eating Wheaties. Breakfast of champions, that helped us.”

Now, the team will face their biggest challenge yet undefeated No. 1 seed Michigan in the Rose Bowl semifinal. Michigan, without their suspended coach Jim Harbaugh, has dominated all season, beating top teams like Penn State, Ohio State, and Iowa.

Can Alabama, fueled by their doubters, upset the Wolverines and reach the National Championship? Fans find out soon!

Security concerns rock college football before the Rose Bowl

Alabama and Michigan players were reportedly instructed not to watch the film on their own using Catapult, likely due to security issues with Catapult, which provides video and data solutions for college programs.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed his team's restricted access:

“There’s been rumors out there about the cloud and the Catapult system,” Jim Wolverines coach Harbaugh said. “Our team is taking the same precautions.”

Nick Saban, however, downplayed the issue during a Saturday address:

“That’s not an issue that I’m concerned about or that our players are concerned about or that’s worth discussing here 48 hours before the game,” Saban said.

Saban is seemingly more focused on his team's preparation and commitment for the upcoming opportunity.

With the Rose Bowl looming just a day away, the security concerns cast a shadow over the game, even as both teams strive to keep their focus on the field.

