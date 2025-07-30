"Everybody likes me… boys and girls”: Ryan Williams' awkward slip-up on live stream raises eyebrows as hilarious clip goes viral

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams is already one of the biggest stars in college football. As a freshman last year, Williams established himself as a top wide receiver in the NCAA, making 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight TDs. This coming season, he is expected by most to take a step forward into superstardom.

On Monday, Williams appeared on a live stream and started talking about his haircut. He was talking about how much everyone liked it before stopping mid-sentence because he made an interesting comment.

"This is this fine sh*t like, everybody likes me... boys and girls," Williams said.

He then stopped abruptly, realizing he had said something that had the potential to go viral. This clip was posted on X on Monday by the MLFootball X account.

MLFootball @_MLFootball LINK TRENDING: Alabama 18-year old star wide receiver Ryan Williams' accidental slip-up on a stream last night has gone viral. “Everybody likes me… boys and girls”

Ryan Williams did not further elaborate on the statement. He simply looked away from the camera and moved on. However, the clip posted by MLFootball included a sound clip, making a meme of the whole situation. It said:

"What did he say?"

Analyst Joel Klatt makes the case that Ryan Williams is a top-five player in the nation

While Ryan Williams has had some interesting moments on live streams recently, he is still expected to be a star for the Alabama Crimson Tide next season. There are even some analysts who think he can emerge as one of the best players in college football.

On Monday, Joel Klatt ranked his 10 best players in college football heading into this season. He had Ryan Williams as the No. 5-ranked player in the nation.

"I mean, dude is incredible," Klatt said. "Ryan Williams, now 18 years old going into his sophomore season. He was a First Team All-SEC player as a 17-year-old, which is just wild to think of. The conference is so deep. It’s been so good for so long, obviously, and to come in at 17 and be as good and as dominant as he was, make the types of plays that he did?

"His 75-yard touchdown against Georgia is one of the plays of the year. He finished with 177 yards that night. He’s dynamic. He’s fast. His body control is outstanding. The way that he can, as a young player, understand his position on the field and also where he’s at in relation to the defender?"

Williams and the Alabama Crimson Tide kick off their season on August 30 against the Florida State Seminoles.

