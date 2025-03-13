"Everything I could ever need to win is there": Josh Pate makes a massive remark on Steve Sarkisian's role in Texas

College football analyst Josh Pate believes the Texas Longhorns head coach is the top job in college football. A common debate between fans is about the best job in college football. Many point to Texas, Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia, as common jobs, but Pate believes Texas is the top job for a clear reason.

Ad

"I've said for a long time, if Texas has its you know what together, Texas is the top job in college football," Pate said (0:20). "I think Texas has its you know what together right now. I think Texas is the top job in college football. Everything I could ever need to win, is there. Every resource is there in abundance."

Ad

Trending

Ad

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As Pate says, Texas has tons of resources and invests a ton of money into its football program, which is why he says the Longhorns are the best job in college football.

Although Pate says Texas is the best job, he says that doesn't guarantee that they will win a national championship. However, he says Texas gives the coaches the best possible pathway to win.

Texas' Steve Sarkisian looking to lay the foundation in Spring

Steve Sarkisian has been the Texas Longhorns head coach since 2021.

Ad

Sarkisian and the Longhorns have made the college football semifinals in back-to-back years and he's looking to get over the hump in 2025. The head coach says it begins with spring practices, as he wants to build the foundation for a successful year.

"We’re not having a spring game because I got 27 new faces on my roster that I need to take time to develop, and that development starts at the beginning of spring ball, where we’ve got to really build a foundation of understanding the whys of what we do, from how we practice to the drills that we do, to the foundational aspects of the offense, the defense, the special teams, of where we build and then where we grow from there," Sarkisian said, via On3.

Ad

"Now the challenge for us as a coaching staff is to grow quickly, that we’ve got to build the foundation, then we’ve got to grow because I do believe we have a talented football team. We can’t remain the same, so everybody’s got to grow."

Texas will start Arch Manning at quarterback and will open its season on August 30 against Ohio State.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.