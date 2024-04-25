"Extremely high on him": UNC OC Clyde Christensen expresses confidence in Drake Maye ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

Drake Maye is undoubtedly one of the coveted picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. The quarterback has exhibited his brilliant traits in the North Carolina backfield in the last couple of years. This could ensure his name gets called after Caleb Williams in Detriot on Thursday.

North Carolina's offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen raved about Maye's talents during his appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Christensen has a first-hand experience of what Maye brings to the game with the Tar Heels, reinstating how special he is as a signal-caller.

"I'm extremely high on him. I’ve been privileged to be around a couple of No.1 picks,” he said. So, I really think this guy is a No.1 type of guy. He’s got tons of skills, I think his best football is still ahead of him. He’s going to be one of those guys who just gets better and better.”

Drake Maye's draft projection

In a draft class brimming with quarterback talents, there are a number of standout prospects and Drake Maye is definitely one of them. He's been projected to be a top 3 pick by multiple analysts.

It is being rumored the New England Patriots might use their No.3 pick on Maye. The franchise reportedly deems his profile fit for the kind of offense they want to run under Jerod Mayo. The franchise traded Mac Jones in a bid to bring in some one like Maye in the draft.

It might also come down to what the Washington Commanders do with their No. 2 pick. If they decide to go with reigning Heisman Trophy winner LSU's Jayden Daniels, then it will be surprising if Maye does not go to the Patriots as the number 3 pick.

Roundup of Drake Maye's college career at UNC

Maye redshirted his first season and became a starter in his second after Sam Howell left for the NFL in 2022. He became the first quarterback to throw five touchdowns on his debut in UNC history. He led UNC to the 2022 ACC championship game and was named ACC Player of the Year.

He finished the 2022 season with 4,321 passing yards and 38 touchdowns. In 2023, Maye was named second-team All-ACC. He also passed for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushed for 449 yards and nine touchdowns. He is fifth in passing yards and fourth in rushing yards in North Carolina history.