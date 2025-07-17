"Extremely reckless to even joke about child trafficking" - CFB fans call out Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz over Epstein files reference at SEC media day

The Missouri Tigers and coach Eli Drinkwitz were at the SEC media days on Thursday. They were part of the group of teams who had their media availabilities on the final day of of the SEC media days. Drinkwitz started the day with an interesting entrance.
When Drinkwitz got to the podium, he had an interesting opening statement. He joked about how he is not going to answer questions about the Epstein files, making light of the current situation with the Epstein files not being released.
"I'm not going to answer any questions about the Epstein files," Drinkwitz said.
This led to a big reaction from fans on X. Many were not a fan of Eli Drinkwitz's comments, calling him out for joking about such a sensitive topic.
"As a head football coach—and a leader of young men—it’s extremely reckless to even joke about something as serious as child trafficking. Certain topics aren’t just off-limits—they demand respect, awareness, and responsibility. This ain’t it," one fan wrote.
"Drink is a born comedian. Nobody has thought of that one yet!" one fan commented.
"Damn. I couldn’t wait to hear his take on it. How disappointing," one fan added.
Fans continued to react in the comments.
"I just don’t see why we can’t vote to send Mizzou back to the big 12," one fan wrote.
"Eli may want to leave the jokes to Shane Gillis or Dave Chappele and focus on coaching," one fan commented.
"Can’t think of any other head football coach that respects their job that would say this," one fan added.
Eli Drinkwitz weighs in on the ideal number of conference games
When Eli Drinkwitz was done making jokes at the start of his press conference, he got into some serious questions. He answered questions about Missouri but also about college football as a whole. One of the topics that came up was the number of conference games each team should play. He was asked if he thought it would be a good idea to increase the number from eight to nine.
"No. No, I think eight games is probably great for the University of Missouri because it allows us to schedule what we need for the four games," Drinkwitz said. "But, again, it all comes down to me: What’s best for the players and what’s best for the fans."
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers start their season on Thursday, August 28, against Central Arkansas.