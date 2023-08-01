The Pac-12 has been dealt some serious blows as USC and UCLA are set to leave the conference. Colorado is also ready to rejoin the Big-12 and after that, many wonder if more teams would leave.

The Pac-12 is set for a meeting on Tuesday and the future of Utah, Arizona, and Arizona State, among others, is up for debate.

Some fans believe the conference is running out of time and expressed their opinions on the matter.

"More like Pac-19."

Lee @Mculee @PeteThamel Haha. Solidarity? That’s not happening. I realize that school presidents don’t have the same animosity for a rival school that fans do but they do love money more than fans do. They will absolutely abandon one another if it ensures their success.

"Haha. Solidarity? That’s not happening. I realize that school presidents don’t have the same animosity for a rival school that fans do but they do love money more than fans do. They will absolutely abandon one another if it ensures their success."

Larry Pilgrim @PAC12Pilgrim @Genetics56 If true bye bye p12

"If true bye bye p12."

Ken Johannesen @BurgundyBurner This is the week where we will see the beginning of the end of the PAC 12. The new TV deal for the PAC 12 is going to contain horrible numbers. It's not sustainable.



Arizona, Utah, and Arizona St. could jump to the BIG 12 very soon. They consider themselves a package deal.

"This is the week where we will see the beginning of the end of the PAC 12. The new TV deal for the PAC 12 is going to contain horrible numbers. It's not sustainable. Arizona, Utah, and Arizona St. could jump to the BIG 12 very soon. They consider themselves a package deal."

Eric Schoening @EricWS I agree with this. If reports about $20 million per school and largely streaming are true, then the PAC-12 is dead in the water. You can’t expect these athletic departments to take 2/3 what their peers are making. twitter.com/criddlebenjami…

CFB+ @CFBN_Plus So what’s the protocol if a Pac-12 media deal is presented tomorrow that’s unsatisfactory? How long to do schools have to leave or reject it? Surely if they reject it, the conference will fall apart. So then, does everyone leave tomorrow or shortly there after?

DK 🌽🇺🇸🐂 @toottootchoo @CrainCompany PAC 12 is dead



They’re being folded into the Big 12.



Best legacy teams to Big 10.

There is no question that the future of the Pac-12 is murky at best, but it does seem like college football fans will get more news on the matter soon.

Pac-12 media deal nearly done?

Pac-12 has been trying to get a media rights deal done for quite some time. It has been taking longer than expected. However, it is believed that commissioner George Kliavkoff will meet with their schools on Tuesday to reveal their new media rights deal.

However, recent reports have stated that the media rights deal will mostly or be entirely about streaming and the money won't be as high as other conferences. Yet, once the deal gets done, the plan for the Pac-12 is to start looking at expansion.

“We are focused on concluding our media rights deal and securing our continued success and growth,” the statement says. “Immediately following the conclusion of our media rights deal, we will embrace expansion opportunities and bring new fans, markets, excitement and value to the Pac-12.”

With USC, UCLA, and Colorado all leaving the conference, what schools the Pac-12 looks at adding is not known. But once the media rights deal gets made, the plan is to add teams and continue to build the Pac-12.

