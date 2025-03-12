FCC urged to fine Nick Saban with a “million dollar or more” fine as his profanity on College GameDay triggers a complaint

Former college football coach and now analyst Nick Saban is reportedly under fire for his comments on College GameDay.

Ahead of the SEC championship game between Texas and Georgia, Saban was asked about schools being fined for planting flags on the field, which he wasn't happy about.

“I think to fine these schools $100,000 is like worrying about mouse manure when you’re up to ears in elephant sh*t,” Saban said from Gameday’s set in Atlanta, live on ESPN, via AL.com.

It was one of several profanities that Saban said while on air. After the show, one concerned viewer in Lee’s Summit, Mo., took action. The viewer went to the Federal Communications Commission for penalties against Saban and College GameDay for the profanities.

"Nick Saban said the word sh*t twice, b*tch once and something else I can’t remember,” the complaint, obtained by AL.com via a Freedom of Information Act request to the FCC, read in part. “I tune (in) to gain knowledge and insight on college football, not to have profanity stuffed in my face by a former coach trying to be funny. It will continue until you (fine) them a million dollars or more. Chinchy fines accomplish nothing.”

Although the viewer wanted a fine, the report said ESPN did not receive any penalty, $1 million or otherwise, because cable television is not subject to the same obscenity rules as terrestrial TV.

Another viewer files complaint against Nick Saban

Nick Saban and College GameDay also received another complaint after the Dec. 7 complaint.

The complaint came during the Ohio State vs. Texas game, in which the viewer said Saban and other analysts used profanity.

“College Gameday announcers continue to use profanity during their prime time broadcast,” the author from Chantilly, Va., wrote on Jan. 10. “During the Ohio State vs. Texas game, Desmond Howard and Pat (McAfee) used inappropriate language for a family event. Nick Saban has used inappropriate language during a broadcast as well. If these men want to use this language, please schedule the games after 9pm.”

Despite the complaints, the FCC hasn't punished Saban or ESPN. An ESPN spokesperson also declined to comment regarding Saban’s swearing.

