"First of all, I was surprised": LSU HC Brian Kelly expresses how stunned he was following the announcement of Nick Saban's retirement

Brian Kelly is not left out among the multitude who were surprised by Nick Saban's retirement last month. The legendary coach announced his sudden departure from the College football landscape a few weeks after Alabama's loss to Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

In an interview with ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, the LSU coach expressed his shock at Saban's decision on that very day.

“First of all, I was surprised,” Kelly said of Saban's retirement. “We were on a Zoom call the day that he made the announcement, and it was business as usual. But that’s Nick, right? Never is he a guy that is going to take the easy way. I mean, he’s going to work right up until the last second.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Brian Kelly sees Nick Saban as the standard

Successful is an understatement in describing Nick Saban's coaching career in college football. Saban, with 11 Southeastern Conference titles and seven national championships, grew to become arguably the greatest coach of all time with his exploits.

"He is the standard of what everybody is trying to achieve, and that is incredible consistency at the highest level, championships,” Kelly said. “He’s done it with class and distinction and he set the bar.”

LSU’s tough schedule in 2024

LSU’s schedule for the 2024 college football season is a tough one, and Brian Kelly is up for the challenge.

"This is what college football is about," Kelly said Thursday. "This is why I came to LSU, to play this kind of schedule. It's an exciting schedule.

“It's going to be a difficult schedule, but if you navigate that schedule, you put yourself in a great position for the 12-team playoff. With this kind of schedule, if you play well, you got a great chance of being in the playoffs."

LSU will play both Los Angeles crosstown rivals, USC and UCLA, in its nonconference schedule next season. They will also be out against the likes of Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Texas A&M in conference play.