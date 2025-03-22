"First two historical schools & two African American men": Fran Brown greenlights potential Deion Sanders matchup in spring season

Syracuse coach Fran Brown is open to facing Colorado in a groundbreaking spring football matchup. Colorado coach Deion Sanders recently proposed playing another team in the Buffaloes' spring game, and Brown quickly stepped up, suggesting the Orange could fly to Boulder for a few days.

Ad

Brown said during Syracuse's first spring practice on Friday:

"This would be good for us to be the first to do it at two historical schools... and two African American men, too," he said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Sanders, speaking to NFL Network, also shared his intentions:

“Fran, I love you, I appreciate you, and I’m praying it happens.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to "Coach Prime," the matchup could include joint activities focusing on academics, financial literacy and more.

However, Sanders initially aimed to face Bill Belichick’s North Carolina squad. That idea was shut down when UNC general manager Michael Lombardi confirmed the Tar Heels would hold a “spring event” instead of a game. With that door closed, Sanders revealed Thursday he’s open to playing Syracuse at the Big 12 pro day.

Ad

Colorado’s spring game is set for April 19 at Folsom Field and will air on ESPN2 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Also Read: Deion Sanders calls T-step "stupid" in hilarious clip from his Big 12 Pro Day bash

Texas Tech coach is all-in on Deion Sanders' bold spring game idea

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire responded to Prime Time on social media, suggesting they team up for a spring practice in Dallas at The Star.

Ad

“@DeionSanders let’s work on a waiver for a spring practice together and do it in Dallas at The Star! We are in!” McGuire wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sanders proposed earlier this week that college football teams adopt an NFL-style approach in the offseason, allowing joint practices or games between teams. NCAA rules currently prohibit FBS programs from facing each other during spring practices or exhibition games.

Sanders’ idea bucks a growing trend of teams avoiding traditional spring games. Many coaches worry public games expose their players to poaching through the NCAA transfer portal.

Despite this, McGuire seems eager to embrace the challenge and collaboration Deion Sanders envisions.

Also Read: $45 million worth Deion Sanders shares light-hearted moment with his favorite pals at Big 12 Pro Day

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place