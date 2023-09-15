Five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood to visit Deion Sanders' clash against Colorado State

Deion Sanders has quickly turned the Colorado Buffaloes program around, needing just two games to double the 2022 season win total. Much of his roster-building in his first season was done via the transfer portal, however, as he took over in December, late in the recruiting process.

While "Prime Time" landed the top-ranked transfer class, his 2023 recruiting class ranked just 21st. That will likely change in the coming years as he has put Colorado on the map nationally. Bryce Underwood, who is the top-ranked overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, is set to visit the Buffaloes for this weekend's homecoming clash with the Colorado State Rams.

Underwood was originally set to visit Colorado when they face the USC Trojans in two weeks. He discussed meeting "Prime Time" with 247 Sports:

"It was very exciting to have my first conversation. It was good to have my first conversation with him. Just him letting me know he wanted me there and to lead them to a national championship was exciting to hear."

His father, Jaquan Underwood, confirmed that the Buffaloes are in the mix to land his son:

"They’re definitely in the picture, which is a great thing. We were able to talk to Prime. Everybody pitches they want Bryce to take the keys to their offense. They think he’s a guy to back up or be mentored by Shedeur (Sanders). Just having that opportunity, and Prime is a legend. When I was a kid, I wanted to be like Prime. I played corner. Having that guy on the other end talking to my son, it was surreal. We really like Colorado."

Underwood was named the 2021 MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year as he finished with 2,888 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and just four interceptions while rushing for six touchdowns and leading the Belville Tigers to a state title.

He was named the 2022 MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year and the MaxPreps Michigan Player of the Year. Underwood threw for 2.762 yards and 37 touchdowns while adding 632 rushing yards and eight touchdowns as the Tigers repeated as state champions.

Could Deion Sanders land Bryce Underwood?

Deion Sanders did not have much time to recruit prospects in the 2023 class after joining the Colorado Buffaloes. Despite this, he has shown his skills as a recruiter by landing Travis Hunter, the top-ranked overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, while leading the Jackson State Tigers of the FCS.

Furthermore, despite a late start in recruiting, he was able to bring a top 25 class to Boulder, which was headlined by top-ranked cornerback Cormani McClain. While the Pro and College Football Hall of Famer has had plenty of detractors, it is clear that he has the ability to land top talent.

Although he will face competition for Bryce Underwood, it should come as no surprise if the top-ranked prospect in the 2025 recruiting class ultimately joins Sanders. Underwood will make his decision on Jan. 9.