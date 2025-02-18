Florida QB DJ Lagway announces the launch of his foundation

DJ Lagway amazed college football fans with his performance in his true freshman season in 2024. With returning starting quarterback Graham Mertz suffering a season-ending injury, Lagway earned the starting role last season and rose to the challenge for the struggling Gators.

Ad

Ahead of his sophomore season at Florida where he will become a full-time starter, Lagway gave his fans a special update on Instagram. The quarterback announced the launch of his foundation in partnership with UF (University of Florida) Health.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the quarterback announced a dinner on March 10 to mark the launch of his foundation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’m incredibly excited to announce the launch of the DJ Lagway Foundation in partnership with UF Health,” Lagway wrote. “This initiative is an important opportunity for me to give back to the community that I love, and I will be officially launching the Foundation with a Kickoff Dinner on Monday, March 10th at Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille.”

Ad

Trending

He then explained how funds from the dinner event would be used:

“Funds raised from the event will support UF Health initiatives aimed at assisting underserved youth through community programs such as wellness drives, health screening initiatives, physical education outreach, and more.”

Ad

DJ Lagway is making a mark on and off the field

DJ Lagway is making a name for himself in the college football landscape with his on-field exploits. After his recent announcement, the quarterback is also showing his intent to give back to society. The upcoming launch of his foundation is a testament to his commitment to the community.

Born and brought up in Willis, Texas, the quarterback attended Willis High School where he developed his talent to become a five-star prospect. Following his outstanding true freshman season in 2024, there are a lot of expectations for DJ Lagway in the upcoming season.

Ad

He appeared in 12 games last season, including seven starts, and threw for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns. In the seven games that he started, he led the Gators to a 6-1 record. The quarterback is expected to have an even bigger impact in 2025.

Florida is currently going about its offseason preparations, with spring camp set to begin next month. The 2025 spring game is scheduled for Saturday, April 12 and it will provide Lagway an opportunity to remind fans about his electrifying skills.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.