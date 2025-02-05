Florida State DC Adam Fuller garners interest from NFL

Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller is set to leave college football and move to the NFL. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Fuller is set to join the LA Chargers, working with former Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh.

"The Chargers are set to hire former Florida State DC Adam Fuller as the team’s new safeties coach. He’s a veteran college defensive coordinator with stops at FSU, Memphis and Marshall. He served as the head coach at Assumption College in 2008," Thamel wrote.

Fuller has been with the Seminoles program for the last five seasons, working as their defensive coordinator. During this period, Fuller worked with the likes of Jared Verse on a Seminoles side that was always on the up.

The highlight of his time with the Seminoles was during the 2023 season. Fuller led a defense that was 18th-ranked in the country and worked with the powerful Jordan Travis-led offense to an undefeated regular season.

However, things went from good to bad in 2024. The Seminoles became one of the country's worst-performing teams last season, leading to coach Mike Norvell firing both the offensive coordinator and Fuller mid-way through the season.

Since then, Fuller has been out of a job, but this will only be a brief stint of unemployment. Fuller is set to replace Chris O'Leary with the Charges.

Florida State loses out on a four-star prospect

The Florida State Seminoles also received bad news on Wednesday concerning their recruitment. On National Signing Day, it was announced that three of the Seminoles targets had chosen to sign with other programs.

One of these players is Zahir Mathis, a four-star rated defensive end from Pennslyvania, with whom the Seminoles had worked before. Mathis had visited the school and previously met with coach Mike Norvell and current defensive coordinator Terry White.

However, Mathis decided not to move to Florida and be closer to home, committing to the Maryland Terrapins.

Mathis did confirm that he was able to develop a good relationship with the staff at Florida State. Speaking to 247Sports after his commitment, he said:

"It was actually really hard. I built a strong relationship with coach Norvell. It hit me to a different part. To come down to my final decision, I love it down there in Tallahassee."

This, paired with the loss of Adam Fuller and the numerous other recruits that the Seminoles have lost out on, means things will likely get worse for Norvell's team.

