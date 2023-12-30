Florida State Injury Report ahead of Orange Bowl 2023: Updates on Jordan Travis, Keon Coleman and more

The Florida State Seminoles are preparing to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl on Saturday, but their injury report is going to be interesting.

With some of their top players throughout the season geared up to miss the game due to injuries and opt-outs, it's important to know which players will be available and which ones are ruled out.

Let's take a look at the Florida State Seminoles injury report and discuss the status of some of the significant players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Also read: Why did Florida State miss the College Football Playoff? Looking at CFP committee chairman Boo Corrigan's comments on Jordan Travis injury

Florida State Injury Report

Keon Coleman, Wide Receiver

T25 Picking a Champion Football

Junior wide receiver Keon Coleman has been placed on the injury report, with the listed injury being "personal". He will not be playing the Orange Bowl, as he has already declared for the 2024 NFL draft, which will be a massive loss for the program.

Coleman has played well in the 2023 college football season, with 50 receptions for 658 yards (13.2 yards per catch) with 11 touchdown receptions. The offense is going to be a whole notch lower than what they have been throughout the season due to Coleman being ruled out of the game.

Jordan Travis, Quarterback

Jordan Travis will not be playing for the Florida State Seminoles in the bowl game.

The Florida State Seminoles' season began to look a lot bleaker once senior quarterback Jordan Travis was injured against North Alabama late on. He suffered a left lower leg injury and would announce the end of his collegiate career as he prepares for the NFL draft and recovers from his injury.

Travis played at a Heisman level throughout the year, as he finished going 207-of-324 (63.9 completion percentage) for 2,756 yards with 20 touchdown passes to two interceptions. He also ran the ball 73 times for 176 yards (2.4 yards per attempt) with seven more rushing touchdowns.

Lawrance Toafili, Running Back

Junior running back Lawrance Toafili has been ruled out of the Orange Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs with an undisclosed injury.

He has played well throughout the 2023 season for the Seminoles, finishing with 69 carries for 463 yards (6.7 yards per attempt) with four rushing touchdowns as well as 21 receptions for 186 yards (8.9 yards per catch) with a singular touchdown catch.

Also Read: Georgia vs Florida State Prediction, odds and picks - Dec. 30 | Orange Bowl

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season