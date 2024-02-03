Former Alabama coach claims Tua Tagovailoa was "ready to transfer" after Nick Saban's snub in 2018 CFP

During the 2018 College Football Playoff, Tua Tagovailoa, former Alabama quarterback, was reportedly ready to transfer after coach Nick Saban did not start him in the semifinal game against Clemson.

Former Alabama wide receivers coach Mike Locksley revealed this in a conversation with ESPN's Chris Low and Harry Lyles Jr. after Saban retired in January 2024. The publication released the interview on Friday.

The Crimson Tide faced the Tigers in the CFP semifinal, and despite quarterback Jalen Hurts battling illness, he started the game. However, Hurts' performance was not impressive, as he only threw for 120 yards and two touchdowns, leading Tagovailoa to feel frustrated about being left out.

Locksley, the acting Maryland Terrapins head coach, said Tagovailoa was "boiling mad" and "ready to transfer" after the snub. He also praised his performance in practice leading up to the game.

"I'm not sure the ball hit the ground in any of those practices," Locksley said. "Tua was unbelievable."

Alabama struggled offensively in the national championship game against Georgia, trailing 13-0 at halftime. At a crucial moment, head coach Saban sought advice from his staff, and Locksley suggested giving Tua Tagovailoa a chance.

“‘Coach, if you’re asking my opinion and you want to get the offense going, let’s give Tua a shot,'” Locksley said, as per On3. “I said, ‘I’ll talk to Jalen, and if it doesn’t work, we can always go back to Jalen.’”

Saban made the bold decision to switch quarterbacks, and it paid off.

"It's never easy to juggle those types of things," Locksley said. "Only one quarterback can play, but coach does a great job of managing it and allowing the people who are closest to the players to be a big part of it."

Locksley acknowledged that Hurts was upset with the decision but commended Saban for his management skills.

"And then in 2018, it was almost a reversal," Locksley said."Jalen comes in and saves us in the SEC championship game. He was ready. Those things don't happen by accident. The tone is set at the top."

After spending three seasons at Alabama, Tagovailoa finished his college career there and was later selected by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Tua Tagovailoa's performance in the 2018 CFP national championship was exceptional

Tagovailoa was instrumental in Alabama’s national championship victory in 2018 as the offensive MVP. Despite being Jalen Hurts’ understudy for most of the regular season, he posted stellar numbers, completing 66% of his passes for 470 yards, eight touchdowns and only one interception.

He maintained his brilliance in the title game. Tagovailoa came in at halftime with the Tide trailing 13-0 and threw for 166 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 14 of 24 passing, leading Alabama to a 26-23 victory over the Bulldogs. His crowning glory was the game-winning pass to DeVonta Smith in overtime.

Tagovailoa’s impact on Alabama was clear from their record: going 30-2 with him on the field and 22-2 with him as the starter. Additionally, Tua Tagovailoa holds the record for most touchdowns in a season in Alabama history, with 48 touchdowns in 2018.

What was your favorite moment from Tagovailoa's college career? Have your say in the comment box below.

