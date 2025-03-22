Former Alabama QB makes his feelings known about Bryce Underwood as he gears up to fight Mikey Keene for starting QB position

No. 1-ranked recruit quarterback Bryce Underwood made waves in the college football world before he threw a ball as a college player. After initially committing to LSU, he withdrew his commitment in November and switched to Michigan. The move shocked the college football world and put the Wolverines in a good position for the next several years.

However, the Wolverines are not going to give him the starting job in his true freshman season without testing him. As a result, the Wolverines added Fresno State QB Mikey Keene through the transfer portal. Keene is a veteran player who has experience starting at the college level.

On Tuesday, former Alabama QB Greg McElroy released an episode of "Always College Football." He talked about the upcoming QB battle between Underwood and Keene.

"Chip Lindsey has been around has been around for a while and he has done a really good job of developing QBs in his time," McElroy said (starts at 1:25). "He has one heck of a talent to develop in his time in Ann Arbor. That's the number one overall recruit Bryce Underwood. He will be closely monitored throughout the spring to see if he will be in position to possibly start on day one."

McElroy explained that Underwood will compete with Mikey Keene for the starting job.

"Now he's going to be competing with Mikey Keene," the analyst added. "Mikey Keene is a guy who transferred in from Fresno State, has played a lot of football, highly experienced player, but no where near the ceiling that you're likely to get from the number one overall recruit. That QB battle will be fascinating."

Bryce Underwood and Mikey Keene will compete for the starting job at Michigan in 2025

It's apparent that Bryce Underwood is Michigan's future quarterback. However, even top prospects do not always begin their true freshmen seasons. Sometimes they require more time to grow, so the coaching staff will keep a close eye on Underwood throughout spring and offseason sessions.

When the Michigan coaching staff added Mikey Keene through the transfer portal, they signaled to Underwood that he would not get the job for free. Additionally, Keene likely came to Michigan intending to start.

He only has one year of NCAA eligibility left and will be looking to have a strong final season to give himself a chance of getting drafted. He would not have gone to Michigan if he did not think he could be the starter.

