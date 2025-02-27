Former Alabama QB makes feelings known about Ryan Day’s new coaching staff at Ohio State after Chip Kelly’s departure

Coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes won the National Championship on January 20th, defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23. While it was a big triumph for Day and his squad, the offseason has not been kind to them. They have lost several members of their coaching staff, including Chip Kelly.

The offensive coordinator for the Buckeyes in 2024 left the team to take the same role with the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL. This required the Buckeyes to make significant changes to their coaching staff.

On Wednesday, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy released an episode of "Always College Football," where he made his feelings known about the new coaching staff added after Kelly's departure.

"They do not have a lot of coaching continuity even though the offensive side feels pretty good," McElroy said. "They lose Chip Kelly but in steps Brian Hartline as the offensive coordinator. He's been trained for this moment. He's been prepared for this moment; over the course of time too.

"I mean Brian Hartline's always recruited great and done well with the receiving core. Now it's just about calling plays on game day. And guess what? He has a great mind to bounce ideas off of. That's his head coach Ryan Day. So, I'm not concerned about Brian Hartline stepping in as the OC. They're gonna be young on that side as far as the coaching staff is concerned, but they still have Ryan Day."

Brian Hartline, the new offensive coordinator, has been part of the Buckeyes coaching staff since 2017. He has been promoted several times and even served as the offensive coordinator in 2023.

Ryan Day also replaced his defensive coordinator

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes also needed to address their defensive coordinator position.

The Penn State Nittany Lions hired Ohio State's defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. In response to this move, Day hired former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who coached the Lions from 2019 to 2020 but was most recently a senior defensive assistant for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. He did not coach in 2024.

