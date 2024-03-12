Former college QB reveals he was once approached by Italian mob with $300,000 to throw game

Former Vanderbilt quarterback Mo Hasan shocked the college football by revealing that he was approached by members of the Italian mafia during his time in the SEC. Hasan claimed that he was offered $300,000 to manipulate football games.

The incident took place at Jason Aldean's bar in Nashville, where a man connected to the mob made the offer. Hasan shared the encounter on his “Momentum” podcast:

"I was approached at Jason Aldean’s bar in Nashville by the Italian mob to fix football games."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

The man approached Hasan while he was alone and offered him the deal. Allegedly, the mobster mentioned that similar arrangements had been made with players from the University of Alabama.

Hasan explained:

"We regularly talk to guys in your position about fixing games,” Hasan said. “He named guys in the SEC, who I don’t wanna say their names, because they’re in the NFL right now, and that’s a bad look.”

“But the University of Alabama … He said almost every game in the SEC is rigged.”

Hasan was a backup quarterback at Vanderbilt and had minimal playing timee, attempting just 17 passes, during his tenure, in 2018-19.

Who is former college QB Mo Hasan?

In his first career start former quarterback Mo Hasan of the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Hasan joined USC in the fall of 2020 as a graduate transfer from Vanderbilt.

However, his journey at USC has been riddled with injuries. After suffering a season-ending concussion at Vanderbilt, Hasan was expected to be the backup quarterback at USC as a senior in 2021.

Unfortunately, he tore his knee ligaments during spring practice in 2021 and had to undergo surgery, which ruled him out for the entire season.

Despite his injury, Hasan was named a 2021 Allstate Good Works Team member and Wuerrfel Trophy semifinalist and won the USC Community Service Award.

During the winter workouts that same season, Mo Hasan tore his Achilles tendon and was unable to participate in the 2022 spring ball, according to USC Trojans.

Also Read: CFB fans have wild reactions to USC QB's football idol pick over Tom Brady: "Caleb Williams ain't trying to come to Chicago"