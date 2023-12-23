Former Florida Gators RB Earnest Graham, who also went on to play eight seasons in the NFL, is not happy with the recruitment process of his alma mater involving his son. The 43-year-old played college football in The Swamp from 1998 to 2002. Now, his son and four-star recruit Myles Graham is following in his father's footsteps after announcing his commitment to play for the Florida Gators.

However, Earnest Graham was not particularly pleased with the way the program handled his son's recruitment. According to a tweet he posted online, he felt that there was a sense of disconnect and a lack of communication from the Florida Gators:

"My son was raised to understand the businesss as it exists but there has been new levels of disconnect with this program that I've NEVER ever experienced. No calls, no communication and the dryest experience imaginable. I'm just going to START there."

While Earnest Graham is dissatisfied with his son's recruitment process, his recent remarks during an interview with All Gators during Myles Graham's high school signing day ceremony had a contrasting tone.

Back then, he stated that he was happy with how the Graham family, former LB coach Jay Bateman, and head coach Billy Napier communicated with each other. Bateman was a big factor in the recruitment of Myles Graham. But recently he decided to join Texas A&M as their new defensive coordinator:

"They've both been phenomenal. I mean, they've communicated well. They made it very evident not only that they, you know, value Myles, but they were in tune with what he wanted to accomplish here and what it meant to him to play here at UF," Graham said.

"So they've been great through the process. As parents, when you turn them over to a program, those are the type of people that you want to turn them over to. They've been nothing short of awesome."

Earnest Graham's Florida Gators career

The 43-year-old played for the Gators back during the era of coach Steve Spurrier and coach Ron Zook. He received a medical redshirt for his freshman season because of a foot injury. As a redshirt freshman in 1999, he started in seven games for the Florida Gators and compiled 654 rushing yards and five touchdowns, earning him a spot on the SEC All-Conference team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Earnest Graham went on to finish his collegiate career with 3,065 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns. He then signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003.

