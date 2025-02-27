Former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III makes feelings known about Travis Hunter amid debate around his position in the NFL

Travis Hunter has been one of the most talked about players in college football over the last few years. The Colorado Buffaloes star was able to set his own path and become a two-way player with the Buffaloes.

He played both at cornerback and at wide receiver, being on the field for most of the game. This paid off and Hunter was able to win the Heisman Trophy following the 2024 season.

This season was his final year in college football, and Hunter has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. However, this has forced Hunter to decide which position (if he doesn't want to play both) he will play in the NFL.

This is a topic that everyone has an opinion on, and on Thursday, former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III gave his take on things. He posted on X the following:

"Travis Hunter can, should, and will play WR and CB in the NFL."

RGIII believes that Hunter will be a two-way player in the NFL. This is a hard thing to do, considering that the NFL plays differently from college football. However, if anyone could do it, Hunter is likely the best player to do it.

Travis Hunter is entering the NFL after coming off a Heisman Trophy-winning 2024 season. During that year, he was primarily seen as a wide receiver. Hunter was very successful in his position and ended the year with a team-leading 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He was somewhat less successful on the defensive side of the ball, but he still performed well, recording 35 tackles with 11 pass deflections.

The 2024 season shows that a two-way player can succeed at a high level. But whether one can make it in the NFL is another story.

Travis Hunter NFL Draft prospects

Travis Hunter is going to be a hot prospect at the 2025 NFL Draft and is likely to be a top pick. But, where exactly is he predicted to go?

According to the draft prediction site NFL Draft Buzz, Hunter is ranked as the No. 1 player in the entire draft. This means that whichever position Hunter decides, he will be the top-ranked player. In terms of where he will end up, the site says that he is going to be a top-five pick.

This means that teams like the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns could all be in contention for the Heisman Trophy winner.

