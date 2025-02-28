Former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III stands up for Shedeur Sanders as he faces criticism for being Deion’s son

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Alongside Miami's Cam Ward, he is viewed as one of the two best QB prospects in the draft. However, that has not made him immune from criticism. Many analysts and fans have called him out for only getting the attention he has because his father is Deion Sanders.

Former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III stood up for Shedeur Sanders on Friday. He made a lengthy post on X stating that he thinks that Sanders deserves to be considered a top QB in this draft and Deion Sanders has done everything a father should do for his son.

"Shedeur Sanders is a Top QB in this draft, a difference maker and a LEADER. What Deion Sanders accomplished together with his Sons should be APPLAUDED not picked apart and used against them. They went to Jackson State together and turned that program around. They went to Colorado together and turned that program around."

"Deion didn’t do it with kid gloves on either. When Shedeur needed to play better, he voiced it for the team to see and hear. When Shilo played bad and Deion was asked about it, he called it out in front of the world and guess what? Shilo responded by getting better. Completely changed their season."

Robert Griffin III then went on to talk about everything Deion Sanders has done to put his kids in a position to succeed.

"Their father helped put them in position to be successful and they have had NFL coaching since they were 8 years old. They are tough. They have been coached hard. They have earned it. Isn’t what Deion Sanders did for his kids exactly what a father is supposed to? So why are people hating on it? They shouldn’t. We should celebrate it."

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward will not work out at the NFL Combine

Both Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are at the NFL Combine answering questions from the media. However, they will not be working out. This announcement did not come as a surprise. It is common for top QB prospects to opt out of workouts at the Combine.

Notably, former No. 1 picks Caleb Williams, Bryce Young, and Joe Burrow all opted out of Combine workouts. Sanders and Ward have both indicated that they will participate in drills at their school's Pro Days.

