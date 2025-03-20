Former Jets scout launches another attack on Shedeur Sanders, claiming he “is not it” ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly doesn't think Shedeur Sanders will be a good NFL quarterback.

Kelly has criticized Sanders' throughout his college career and ahead of the draft. The former NFL scout said Sanders is a bust and claims he would have an undrafted free agent grade on him.

Ahead of the draft, Kelly pointed to all the quarterbacks he's been right about and claimed Sanders won't be a good NFL quarterback.

"Take it from a former NFL Scout who’s been right about all of these media darling quarterbacks since 2021, Shedeur Sanders is not it," Kelly wrote.

Kelly had a UDFA grade on Trey Lance, a third-round grade on Zach Wilson, a fifth-round grade on Anthony Richardson, a seventh-round grade on Will Levis, and a fourth-round grade on Caleb Williams.

The first four have been considered busts, while Williams had a decent rookie year and he still could be a star quarterback. However, Kelly has been adamant Sanders won't perform well in the NFL. Here are some of the previous examples of Kelly being critical of Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders threw for 353-of-477 passes for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions last season with the Buffaloes.

NFL scout believes Shedeur Sanders is overhyped

Daniel Kelly thinks Shedeur Sanders is getting overhyped by people due to his last name and the way he talks.

Instead, Kelly said Sanders showed throughout his college career he has plenty of flaws and will struggle at the next level. Kelly wrote that Sanders is prone to fumbling, and hesitates too much with the ball which leads to sacks, while he also claims Sanders is questionable with his vision.

"The only reason Colorado quarterback (QB) Shedeur Sanders is in the first-round discussion is because of his last name," Kelly wrote. "I say this with respect to the Sanders family.

"Somebody has to try to rescue his son’s NFL career before it’s too late. Nothing hurts these prospects more than overhyping them. Nothing sets them up more to fail than overgrading. That’s because grades create expectations and expectations define careers."

As Kelly wrote, he thinks if Sanders is an early pick in the 2025 NFL Draft he will fail because of the lofty expectations surrounding him.

However, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Sanders as his top-ranked quarterback and his fifth-ranked player heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

