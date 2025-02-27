Former Jets Scout makes NFL teams aware of the “medical risk” attached with Shedeur Sanders ahead of 2025 Draft

Former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly said that Shedeur Sanders is a medical risk ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders is projected to be a top-10 pick and will likely be one of the first quarterbacks off the board.

Sanders finished his successful college career at Colorado but Kelly believes he's a medical risk due to the fractured back he suffered in 2023.

"Shedeur Sanders is a medical risk in the 2025 NFL Draft. He had a fractured back at the end of the 2023 season. He was complaining of numbness in his extremities," Kelly tweeted on Thursday.

Although the injury was in 2023, a fractured back is a serious one and something to be considered. However, Sanders was healthy in 2024 and went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Draft analyst backs Shedeur Sanders' combine decision

Shedeur Sanders will be at the draft combine as he is meeting with teams, but won't be throwing.

The decision to not throw is nothing new, as all three of the top QBS last year didn't either. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. backed Sanders' decision.

“Zero (issue)," Kiper wrote on Tuesday. "I would not do it as well,” Kiper said during a mock draft special, via Newsbreak. “You want to be in your setting, your Pro Day with your receivers. You dictate policy there. 40-time? I wouldn’t even run one. Quarterbacks now aren’t doing that either. So let them watch you perform.

“They know you’re not gonna run a 4.6 40, but certainly with the pads on on game day, he can escape and he can run and he can throw on the move. That’s a very underrated part of Shedeur Sanders’ game. So I have no issue at all with going there for medical interviews and all that, but forget the workout. Save that for the Pro Day.”

Sanders will throw at Colorado's Pro Day, which Kiper said is the smart decision for all the top QBs.

Sanders has the fourth-best odds of being selected first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

