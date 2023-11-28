Chris Partridge was apparently fired as part of the fallout from the Michigan Wolverines' sign-stealing scandal. Well, not according to the coach himself, who took to X on Monday to give his version of events.

Partridge posted a tweet with the following statement:

"As explained to me by Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel in person on the morning of November 17, 2023, and as set forth in my termination letter of the same date, signed by Doug Gnodtke, Michigan Athletics Chief of Staff, I was terminated because of a failure 'to abide by the University directive not to discuss an ongoing NCAA investigation with anyone associated with the Michigan Football Program'"

According to this version of events, Patridge had no previous knowledge of the events surrounding Connor Stalions and his sign-stealing scheme. It seems, however, that the coach discussed the situation with other people inside the program during the course of the NCAA investigations.

While it might seem suspicious that the school would order Partridge not to discuss the topic, it's more than a reasonable precaution not to get involved in legal jeopardy. It's also a way of keeping everyone on task as the Wolverines continue to chase their twelfth national title.

Chris Partridge didn't agree with the regulations set forth by the school.

What's the Michigan sign-stealing scandal at the center of Chris Partridge's remarks?

Michigan staffer Connor Stalions was revealed to have been carrying premeditated scouting of rival schools signs. While stealing signs midgame is allowed by the NCAA and considered a healthy part of the game, to do so in a coordinated and premeditated fashion is not, and it's highly frowned upon.

Stalions claims that no one else on the Wolverines knew about his scheme. Nonetheless, the Big Ten decided to act ahead of the NCAA and suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh for the last three games of their regular season.

Although neither the NCAA nor the Big Ten had information that linked Harbaugh to the scandal, the decision to suspend him was taken in order to prevent other coaches from allowing such situations to arise on their staff.

Harbaugh has already served the suspension and missed the games against Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State, all victories for Michigan.