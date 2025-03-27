Former NFL CB names one Ohio State star who will make an impact in the league and it’s not Will Howard

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the reigning national champions and several of their key players will be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Former NFL cornerback Bucky Brooks believes one player will have an immediate impact, and it isn't quarterback Will Howard.

Instead, Brooks thinks wide receiver Emeka Egbuka will be a star receiver in the NFL and will be able to make an impact right away.

"He's an outstanding route runner, he does a great job setting defenders up," Brooks said. "He can give you a variety of moves but then it's about consistently catching the ball.

"He makes that happen and as most of the Buckeyes come out, he's a polished receiver; he's a plug-and-play guy. He is someone I think he can be a first round talent, I think he is worthy of being selected in the first round, whether he goes or not, you are getting a guy who can start and make an impact right away."

Egbuka was a star receiver at Ohio State and was a key part of the Buckeyes' offense that won the national championship. He recorded 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns. In the national championship game, the star receiver recorded six receptions for 64 yards.

Ryan Day praises Emeka Egbuka returning to Ohio State

Coach Ryan Day was thrilled that Emeka Egbuka returned in 2024.

Egbuka could have been a Day 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he opted to return. However, he wanted to win the national championship and mentor Jeremiah Smith.

"One of the reasons Emeka Egbuka decided to come back was to help Jeremiah Smith because he saw the talent,” Day said prior to the game on Big Noon Kickoff. “To me, that's what is really cool about this team right now."

Egbuka did help his draft stock and now could be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Egbuka as his 24th-ranked prospect and third-ranked receiver ahead of the draft.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

