Former NFL QB believes Deion Sanders didn’t play 2-ways legitimately as he weighs in on the Travis Hunter situation

Travis Hunter has amazed the college world over the last two seasons. The former Colorado Buffaloes star won the Heisman Trophy in 2024 after a strong season of playing both offense and defense.

Ad

Two-way players like this are rare. Attention now turns to the NFL Draft for Travis Hunter, and this poses a question that is unique to him. Should he play two-ways in the NFL too?

On Thursday, former NFL quarterback Chase Daniels gave his thoughts on this question on an edition of "The Faculty."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yes, he can play both ways. Will he? I don't know. Should he? Who knows. It's never been done. No one in the last 60 years has played both ways legitimately. Not even Deion."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chase Daniels is somewhat optimistic that Hunter could play on both the offense and the defense in the NFL, as he did with the Buffaloes. However, according to him, this is something that is rarely done and something that even Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders could not do.

Sanders primarily played as a linebacker, something that he was very good at. However, he also had a number of plays as a wide receiver.

Ad

Most of these were during the 1996 season. That year, Sanders was the target of 67 passes and caught 36 of them, recording 475 yards and scoring one touchdown. For the rest of his career, he barely played wide receiver and was the target for only the occasional pass.

These metrics do support the comment made by Daniels. While Sanders did play two-ways according to the definition of "playing on both sides of the ball," his time on offense was limited. He could hardly be classed as both a wide receiver and a cornerback.

Ad

Travis Hunter on which position he wants to play

Travis Hunter is currently at the NFL Combine, where he is giving interviews to the media. Unsurprisingly, the number one question that he is being asked is which position he is going to play next season in the NFL. When talking to USA Today, Hunter said this:

"They say, 'Nobody has ever done it the way I do it,' (and) I tell them, 'I'm just different.'”

Ad

Hunter seems like he wants to play both positions. However, while he could enter the draft as one, the team that he plays for in September is likely to decide which position he occupies.

Some may keep him as the two-way star we know. But some may decide that they need help in one position only, forcing Hunter to play that position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place