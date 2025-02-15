Former NFL QB left in awe of Jaxson Dart’s anticipatory skills

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart was not viewed as one of the best QBs in his draft class for most of the season. The draft class had two players at the top in Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward. But after that, it was anyone's guess who the next QB off the board should be.

However, in recent months, Jaxson Dart's name has been rising up draft boards. He got himself national media attention when he helped the Ole Miss Rebels defeat the Duke Blue Devils 52-20 in the Gator Bowl.

Dart completed 27 of 35 passes for 404 yards and four TDs in that game. He did it while not throwing a single interception.

Jaxson Dart is not just impressing writers and scouts. He is also impressing former NFL players. One of them, Chase Daniel, posted a video on X looking at a throw Dart made in the Gator Bowl.

He was very impressed by his anticipatory skills and afterwards, suggested that he could be a first-round pick.

"Jaxson Dart bowl game," Daniel said. "This throw is unbelievable. Guy on him ok, look at that. Throwing a guy open. Oh my, oh my."

Jaxson Dart is slowly becoming the consensus No. 3 QB in the 2025 NFL Draft

Nothing has changed at the top of the quarterback rankings for the 2025 NFL Draft. Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are still the top two QBs, and although the order of the two changes based on who you ask, they are almost always the top two draft rankings. However, things are changing in QB rankings after the first two spots.

Before the Gator Bowl, it was widely agreed that there was a big gap after Sanders and Ward. However, most scouts seemed to have Alabama's Jalen Milroe in the No. 3 spot.

That is starting to change. Dart, who was once not even viewed as a top 10 QB in his draft class, has risen to the No. 3 for both NFL.com and ESPN. CBS Sports has him fourth behind Jalen Milroe.

However, while Dart has jumped up the QB rankings, it is unclear how high he will be drafted. Once viewed as a late-round pick, it looks likely he will jump up to the early rounds.

However, it is unclear whether he will be a first-round pick. He is usually listed outside the top 32 spots in the draft, but it only takes one team outside the top five to want a QB for Jaxson Dart to get picked in the first round.

