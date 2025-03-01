Former NFL star issues valuable advice to Travis Hunter as he gears up for his transition from CFB to NFL

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter is gearing up for the 2025 NFL draft. After winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy, Hunter is poised to be a top-five pick in the late April draft.

On Friday, Hunter released an episode of his podcast, "The Travis Hunter Show." On the episode, he had former NFL player Anquan Bolden on as a guest. Boldin is a former NFL wide receiver who played in the league from 2003 to 2017, winning the 2012 Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens.

Hunter asked Bolden what the hardest part was about transitioning from college to the NFL.

"Hardest part, honestly, I don't think physically anything was hard," Bolden said. (1:10) "I think the hard part was kind of getting used to the time. And what I mean by that, in college you have other things that occupy your time. When you get to the NFL, that's your job. You know what I'm saying? It depends what kind of organization you go to. You can be there from about seven o'clock to about five o'clock in the evening.

So, just getting used to that schedule was the biggest adjustment to me. You gotta think like in college, obviously you have class. When I was at Florida State, you had to be off campus, I think around one o'clock because we had team meeting and individual meetings around two, something like that."

Bolden went on to talk a little more about scheduling in the NFL:

"You gotta remember in the NFL, if you're on special teams you might have a meeting at seven in the morning. Then you have some guys, like myself, I like to get my lifts in early. So, even before the first meeting is had, I'm in the weight room lifting. It's just getting used to that time period because you don't have the other stuff to occupy your time."

Travis Hunter will not work out at the NFL combine

As one of the presumptive top picks in the upcoming draft, Travis Hunter told reporters on Thursday that he does not intend to work out at the NFL combine. Instead, he will wait to showcase his skills until Colorado's Pro Day.

Although Hunter is at the combine, he will not participate in workouts with the defensive backs on Friday or wide receivers on Saturday. He is only attending to do interviews.

